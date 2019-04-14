Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Forest, MS
Pauline "Polly" Pace


Pauline "Polly" Pace Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Pace

Petal - Pauline "Polly" Pace, 95, of Petal, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Funeral services for Polly will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest, MS.

Polly was a member of Petal United Methodist Church and had retired from the Mississippi State Employment Agency after many years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Pace; her two sons, Ronnie Pace and Vann Pace; two brothers, Pat Croxton, Buddy Croxton; and a sister, Tressie Boutwell.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Marchelle) Pace of Madison, Kim Pace of Petal; a daughter, Kathi (David) Pope of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren, Reid (Stefanie) Pace of Cave Springs, AR, Justin Pace of Gulfport, Lauren (Josh) Hogan of Petal, Hilary Pace of Petal; four great-grandchildren, Ben Pace, Carter Pace, Peyton Hogan and Bryson Smith.

Visitation for Polly will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 14, 2019
