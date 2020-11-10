Peanut StanleyOak Grove - Peanut Stanley, 67, of Oak Grove, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Richburg Cemetery.Mr. Stanley was of the Baptist faith. He was the owner and operator of Peanut's Towing Service since 1990. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and driving his tow trucks. He also enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies every morning at Lake Serene Grocery.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Voncile Stanley; his daughter, Shannon McNeese; one brother; and two sisters.He is survived by his wife, Linda Stanley of Oak Grove; one son, Chuck Stanley (Mandy); two brothers, Butch Stanley of Gulfport and Bobby Stanley of DeBary, FL; four grandchildren, Alan Stanley, Lexie Stanley Beard (Aaron), Lizzie McNeese, and Jena Kate Stanley; and three great grandchildren, Kailynn Stanley, Charlee Stanley, and Matalee Stanley.Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.