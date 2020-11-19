1/1
Pearlie Frances Simmons Lott
Covington County, MS - Mrs. Pearlie Frances Simmons Lott (88) passed away on November 18, 2020, from complications from COVID-19. She was a ten-year breast cancer survivor. She was born January 22, 1932 in Lamar County, MS.

She was preceded in death of her husband of 62 years, Glenn Lott, and her son Glenn Franklin Lott.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, Claudie Grantham Simmons and Benjamin Franklin Simmons, and her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Lott was a long-time resident of Covington County, MS. She recently moved to Clinton, MS to be with her daughter.

She was a member Pinehaven Presbyterian Church, Clinton, MS.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lott Miner and son-in-law Lee Miner, granddaughter Brittany Lee Miner, Knoxville, TN and grandson Kyle Lott Miner, McKinney, TX.

Due to current healthcare precautions, a private family service will be held at New Hope Baptist Cemetery, Covington Co. MS.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pinehaven Presbyterian Church, 2001 Pinehaven Drive, Clinton, MS 39056.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
