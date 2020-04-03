|
|
Peggy "Betty" "Nanny" Loftin
Sumrall, MS - Mrs. Betty Loftin, 79, of Sumrall, MS past away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Everyone called her "Nanny". Her passing has left a void in all our hearts. She was a homemaker and a Nanny to everyone she met.
MS Betty is survived by her children, Phyllis Nutter (Ray) of Sumrall, Quinton Bullock (Wanda) of Fairfield, TX, Susan C. Bullock of Hattiesburg, Coy Loftin (Lindsey) of Foley, AL, Rhonda Duncan (Steve) of Moyock, NC, and Ellen Santmyer (Sandy) of Hattiesburg; two sisters, Brenda Deakle and Trudie Westmoreland both of Beaumont, MS. Nanny had a very special friend that always stood by her, MS Glenda Bynum, and we can't forget her special buddy, Taz. MS Betty had 10 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, MS Peg Pittman, her husband, Jimmy H. Loftin, her son, James "Terry" Loftin; four brothers, Rube Pittman of Key Largo, FL, Dud Pittman, Phil Pittman, and David "Jo" Pittman all of Beaumont, MS and a sister, Wanda Lott of Beaumont, MS.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter. She was a great animal lover.
We will miss our Nanny. We all loved her very much. Nanny was the heart of our family.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 6, 2020 at Sumrall First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020