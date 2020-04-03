Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Loftin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy "Nanny" "Betty" Loftin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy "Nanny" "Betty" Loftin Obituary
Peggy "Betty" "Nanny" Loftin

Sumrall, MS - Mrs. Betty Loftin, 79, of Sumrall, MS past away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.

Everyone called her "Nanny". Her passing has left a void in all our hearts. She was a homemaker and a Nanny to everyone she met.

MS Betty is survived by her children, Phyllis Nutter (Ray) of Sumrall, Quinton Bullock (Wanda) of Fairfield, TX, Susan C. Bullock of Hattiesburg, Coy Loftin (Lindsey) of Foley, AL, Rhonda Duncan (Steve) of Moyock, NC, and Ellen Santmyer (Sandy) of Hattiesburg; two sisters, Brenda Deakle and Trudie Westmoreland both of Beaumont, MS. Nanny had a very special friend that always stood by her, MS Glenda Bynum, and we can't forget her special buddy, Taz. MS Betty had 10 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, MS Peg Pittman, her husband, Jimmy H. Loftin, her son, James "Terry" Loftin; four brothers, Rube Pittman of Key Largo, FL, Dud Pittman, Phil Pittman, and David "Jo" Pittman all of Beaumont, MS and a sister, Wanda Lott of Beaumont, MS.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter. She was a great animal lover.

We will miss our Nanny. We all loved her very much. Nanny was the heart of our family.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 6, 2020 at Sumrall First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -