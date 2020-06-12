Peggy S. Barclay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy S. Barclay

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Peggy S. Barclay, 86, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Friday, June 12, 2020.

Mrs. Barclay was a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, John M. Barclay of Hattiesburg, MS; one son, Mike Barclay; one daughter, Beth Palmer (Ted); two sisters, Lina Fortenberry and Dot Regan all of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandsons, Kyle and Jeff Palmer and Nick Barclay.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved