Peggy S. Barclay
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Peggy S. Barclay, 86, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Mrs. Barclay was a member of Main Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, John M. Barclay of Hattiesburg, MS; one son, Mike Barclay; one daughter, Beth Palmer (Ted); two sisters, Lina Fortenberry and Dot Regan all of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandsons, Kyle and Jeff Palmer and Nick Barclay.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.