Pellerree "Jackie" Jackson Kirkpatrick
Hattiesburg, MS - Jackie Kirkpatrick, 88, died at her home in Hattiesburg on September 24, 2019. Jackie was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church, and retired from the George County School District after many years as a 4th grade social studies teacher. Upon retirement, Jackie and her husband Jim assisted her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Harvell Jackson, in the operation of Palestinian Gardens.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Harvell and Pellerree Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Kirkpatrick, of Hattiesburg, her daughter Susan K. (Garland) Steadman of Hattiesburg, her son, Jim Kirkpatrick (Ellen) of Collierville, TN, and grandchildren Amelia (Brian) McGowan, Savannah Steadman, Kate (Grant) Heflin, and Mary Kirkpatrick.
Visitation for Jackie will take place at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from noon until 2:00 p.m. on September 27, 2019, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the Lucedale Magnolia Garden in Lucedale at 4:00 p.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 27, 2019