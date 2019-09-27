Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Lucedale Magnolia Garden
Lucedale, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pellerree Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pellerree Jackson "Jackie" Kirkpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pellerree Jackson "Jackie" Kirkpatrick Obituary
Pellerree "Jackie" Jackson Kirkpatrick

Hattiesburg, MS - Jackie Kirkpatrick, 88, died at her home in Hattiesburg on September 24, 2019. Jackie was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church, and retired from the George County School District after many years as a 4th grade social studies teacher. Upon retirement, Jackie and her husband Jim assisted her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Harvell Jackson, in the operation of Palestinian Gardens.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Harvell and Pellerree Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Kirkpatrick, of Hattiesburg, her daughter Susan K. (Garland) Steadman of Hattiesburg, her son, Jim Kirkpatrick (Ellen) of Collierville, TN, and grandchildren Amelia (Brian) McGowan, Savannah Steadman, Kate (Grant) Heflin, and Mary Kirkpatrick.

Visitation for Jackie will take place at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from noon until 2:00 p.m. on September 27, 2019, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the Lucedale Magnolia Garden in Lucedale at 4:00 p.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pellerree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now