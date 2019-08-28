|
Peter John "Pete" Marchese
D'Iberville - Peter John "Pete" Marchese, 83, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born August 31, 1935 in Chicago, later moving to Biloxi. After Katrina, Peter and Phyllis relocated to Hattiesburg and returned to the Coast in 2015. Peter was an avid golfer and a member of Shadow Ridge Country Club in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Angelina Marchese and his daughter, Laura Marchese. Peter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Marchese; his daughter, Liz (John) Gaulke; son, Greg Marchese, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his sister; Delores (Jack) Charmelo. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the at or 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visit www.bradfordokeefe.com for details and to view and sign the register book.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019