Peyton Kolb
Brooklyn - Peyton Kolb, 18, of Brooklyn, died July 1, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. at Pineview Baptist Church followed by burial in the church cemetery. Mr. Kolb was a member of Pineview Baptist Church. He was a senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School and was a member of the football team. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Randy Kolb. He is survived by his mother, Brandi Berry; three sisters, Destiny Kolb, Leslie Berry and Shelby Berry; his grandmother, Linda Kolb; his aunts and uncles, J.T. and Cassie Bigham and Rose and Kody Loper and a number of cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 3, 2019