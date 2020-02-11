Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Grace Temple Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phil Murry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil Murry


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phil Murry Obituary
Phil Murry

Hattiesburg - Phil Murry, 80, of Hattiesburg passed in peace on February 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. at Grace Temple Church followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Murry was a member of Grace Temple Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 30 years as an auditor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.R. and Juanita Murry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Christi Murry of Hattiesburg; his three children, Scott Murry (Lori) of Owatonna, MN, Heather McCalip (Randy) of Sherwood, AR, and Christopher Murry of Hattiesburg; ten grandchildren; and his sister, Ann Brinkley of Helena, AL.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Grace Temple Church Building Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -