Phil Murry
Hattiesburg - Phil Murry, 80, of Hattiesburg passed in peace on February 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. at Grace Temple Church followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Murry was a member of Grace Temple Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 30 years as an auditor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.R. and Juanita Murry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Christi Murry of Hattiesburg; his three children, Scott Murry (Lori) of Owatonna, MN, Heather McCalip (Randy) of Sherwood, AR, and Christopher Murry of Hattiesburg; ten grandchildren; and his sister, Ann Brinkley of Helena, AL.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Grace Temple Church Building Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020