Phil Sudduth

Mr. Phil SudduthCarmel, California - A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for Mr. Phillip Eugene Sudduth, of Carmel, CA. at Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Lake Serene Club House. Mr. Phillip (Phil) Eugene Sudduth peacefully passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 77 in Monterey, California surrounded by his family.Phillip was born August 8, 1942 in Pascagoula, Mississippi to Nathan and Willie Mae Sudduth. Phillip worked in Lamar County Mississippi school district where he taught social studies for many years. On July 30, 1982, he married Frances Bernhardt Sudduth. He also spent his summers in London, England alongside his wife working with the University of Southern Mississippi' British Studies Program. He was honored upon his retirement from the British Studies Program by being presented with the "Phil and Frances Sudduth British Studies Program" scholarship that awards several students a chance to attend the summer program.Phillip had a passion for fishing and gardening. He would love to cook, which combined his passions of fishing, gardening, and cooking to create the most delicious meals. He was very social and loved to invite people over to socialize and cook for them. He was also an avid world history buff. He was known for his humor, his infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit.Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Nathan, and his mother, Willie Mae Sudduth. He is survived by his wife, Frances Bernhardt Sudduth; his four children, Amelia Sudduth, Martile Blackman, Laurel Hinton Tybor and Phillip Sudduth; his twin sister, Marlene Coker; several nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation. Mail to 118 College Drive, #5210 Hattiesburg, MS 39406. Please note that the gift is made in memory of Phillip Sudduth (fund #0022).