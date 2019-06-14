Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Moore Funeral Home
Hattiesburg, MS
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
Polly Ann Sellers


Polly Ann Sellers Obituary
Polly Ann Sellers

Hattiesburg - Polly Ann Sellers, 84, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 9:15 - 11:15 a.m. with a graveside service following at 11:30 a.m. in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Sellers worked at Hattiesburg Clinic for 26 years before her retirement. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Polly Cubley.

She is survived by one daughter, Patti (Joe) Cooper of Purvis; one son, Jay W. Sellers of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Jared Pat Sellers, Kristen (Clay) Hannaford, and Kerry Cooper; three great grandchildren, Londyn Hudson, Anna Claire Hannaford, and Walker Hannaford; one sister, Donna (Danny) Moore of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 14, 2019
