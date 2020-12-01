1/1
Rachel Bradley Posey
1932 - 2020
Rachel Bradley Posey

Petal - Rachel Bradley Posey, 88, of Petal passed away on December 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Moore Petal Chapel at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Easter Walters Cemetery.

Mrs. Posey was a member of Strong Tower Worship Center, where she was a member of the Cedars of Lebanon Senior Group. She was a self-employed cosmetologist for sixty-four years, and was the recipient of the Perry County Chamber of Commerce award for fifty years of distinguished work.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Helen Bradley; two brothers, Harold George "Buddy" Bradley and Harold Lloyd Bradley; and one sister, Barbara Faye Kimball.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Posey Johnson (Johnny) of Petal; her two granddaughters, Brandi Barnett (Russell) of Petal and Rachel LeAnn Douglas of Petal; six great-grandchildren, Savannah Hogan (Kennedy), Morgan Barnett, Gracie Barnett, Rachel "Bella" Douglas, Ava Douglas, and JonLuke Douglas; one great-great grandson, Ryder Hogan; three sisters, Martha Lee Creel, Georgia Nell Rodgers, and Ethel Grace Hall; one brother, Marshall Glen Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
DEC
4
Service
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
DEC
4
Burial
Easter Walters Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
