Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
1941 - 2019
Dixie Community - Ramona Lee Hicks Downs, 77, of Dixie, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Downs was a member of Dixie Baptist Church. She also drove Forrest County school buses for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray Downs of Dixie; one daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Beasley of Dixie; one son, Toxie (Belinda) Downs of Dixie; six grandchildren, Robbie, Zachary, Amber, Raquel (Jeff), Allison (Erik), and Tommy (Madison); three great grandchildren, Steele, Olivia, and Presley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many others that called her "Nanny".
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 10, 2019
