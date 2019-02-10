|
Ramona Lee Hicks Downs
Dixie Community - Ramona Lee Hicks Downs, 77, of Dixie, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Downs was a member of Dixie Baptist Church. She also drove Forrest County school buses for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray Downs of Dixie; one daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Beasley of Dixie; one son, Toxie (Belinda) Downs of Dixie; six grandchildren, Robbie, Zachary, Amber, Raquel (Jeff), Allison (Erik), and Tommy (Madison); three great grandchildren, Steele, Olivia, and Presley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many others that called her "Nanny".
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 10, 2019