Mr. Dunnigan and mrs. Mildred Dunnigan were a huge part of my childhood..Mrs. mildred would always tell us kids how important we were to her... mr Dunnigan was one of the nicest men i have ever known he never had a bad word to say about anyone. I will forever hold them in my heart and their dog bumper who had the same personality as mr. Dunnigan.. They were such good friends of our family and when my dad died he didnt hesitate to come over and try and help my mom at the kennel he even put our dog kennel in his cartoons.. i love you and hope you met mildred at the gate... You will be missed and if Cindy or family ever need anything never hesitate to ask....❤❤❤❤❤

Danielle Engle

Neighbor