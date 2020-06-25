Raymond "Ralph" Dunagin
1937 - 2020
Raymond "Ralph" Dunagin

Hattiesburg - Raymond "Ralph" Dunagin, age 83, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Houma, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020. Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served in the Marine Corps before majoring in commercial art at the University of Southern Mississippi. He moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1961, ultimately joining the staff at the Orlando Sentinel newspaper as an illustrator. His position evolved to Art Director which expanded to include editorial cartooning when the resident cartoonist retired.

Ralph had an aptitude for cartooning and held the position as editorial cartoonist for 30 years and also served as a member of the company's editorial board until his retirement in 2001.

In addition to his editorial panel cartoons, his cartoon strip "Dunagin's People" was internationally syndicated in 1967, ending with his retirement in 2001. Until retirement, he continued to be involved in two other syndicated cartoons, "The Middletons," and "Grin and Bear It." Ralph was twice a finalist twice for the Pulitzer Prize. Following retirement, Ralph had the time to focus his energy on other artistic endeavors including indulging his passion for watercolor painting.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Karlene West Hickham Dunagin; two daughters, Cynthia McKinney (Jeff) of Groveland, Florida; Terry Dunagin (Debbie) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; step sons David Hickham (Lisa) of Corpus Christi; West Hickham (Suzanne) of Houston, Texas; step daughter Julia Bourque (Chuck) of Houma.

Ralph is survived by 6 grandchildren, Andria Barratt, Kevin McKinney, Robert Hickham, Patrick Hickham, Remi Bourque & Tre' Bourque.

He is survived by one brother Charles Dunagin and sister-in-law Virgie Dunagin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Ralph Dunagin, Sr. and Clara May Clark Dunagin; and his first wife Mildred Britton Dunagin; and

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 27th, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Houma.

The family wishes to thank The staff of The Homestead, Ralph's care givers Irma, Pat, Cheryl, Clara, Rose, and Angie for taking loving care of him along with Dr. William St. Martin, Dr. Michelle Simon, Patty Voss & Keith Weissheit of Haydel Hospice, and Sharon of Kindred at Home for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests please send donations in his memory to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or School or to a charity of your choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond "Ralph" Dunagin.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
So many fond memories of Mr. and Mrs. Dunagin from when Cindy and I were in high school together. Such a gentle soul, great wit and always with a smile. I hope the many wonderful memories youve had through the years bring comfort. Holding you all in thought and prayer.
Alicev Williams
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
So many precious memories of this man and his family. Loved you all so very! Know our thoughts and prayers are with you. You were so important to our children in their growing up years. Cliff and Ruby Moran (neighbors)
Ruby Moran
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
Terry and family, my sincere condolences in the loss of your father. His humor provided me many laughs over the years and I always looked forward to his Sunday comic long before I knew you, and of course, he passed his sense of humor along to you. Wishing you the comfort of your many happy memories.
Cindy Houghton
Friend
June 26, 2020
Our loss is heaven's gain. Love and prayers for Ralph's family. Ralph was a neighbor and family friend when he lived in Lockhart. I remember when I was young in school we had a literary project to write to someone famous., others wrote to hollywood and I wrote him. I was the one with the quickest response and thanked me for choosing him! Our deepest sympathies, Kristyn & Derrick Martin
Kristyn Martin
Friend
June 25, 2020
Mr. Dunnigan and mrs. Mildred Dunnigan were a huge part of my childhood..Mrs. mildred would always tell us kids how important we were to her... mr Dunnigan was one of the nicest men i have ever known he never had a bad word to say about anyone. I will forever hold them in my heart and their dog bumper who had the same personality as mr. Dunnigan.. They were such good friends of our family and when my dad died he didnt hesitate to come over and try and help my mom at the kennel he even put our dog kennel in his cartoons.. i love you and hope you met mildred at the gate... You will be missed and if Cindy or family ever need anything never hesitate to ask....❤❤❤❤❤
Danielle Engle
Danielle Engle
Neighbor
June 25, 2020
I treasure the watercolor Ralph did of the JA cookbook cover. I still have it hanging where I see it every day.
Love and prayers to Karlene and all the family.
Glenny Lee Buquet
Friend
June 25, 2020
Haydel Memorial Hospice staff and volunteers wish to express our condolences. We were honored that you allowed us to be a part of his journey. His cartoons are remembered by many. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Chaplain Bob Eastwood
June 25, 2020
Mr Ralph had such a gentle soul... So sorry for your lost. Much prayer for Ms Karleen
Angelita Authement
Friend
June 25, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 25, 2020
The years that Ralph and Karleen were our neighbors in Winter Park, enjoying their company and their wonderful outlook on life were a pure joy. Ralph shared his artistic talents with his neighbors and Karleen shared her culinary delights at our neighborhood parties. We all loved Ralph, we will all miss him immensely.
Lynn and Bill Van Reich
Neighbor
June 25, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Ralph as a friend and neighbor. We will always think of him as a sweet, kind and thoughtful man. Our love goes out to Karlene and his family.
Cleat and Rhonda Simmons
Friend
