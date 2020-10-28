Mr. Raymond NettlesHattiesburg - Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Fabian Catholic Church In Hattiesburg for Mr. Raymond Neil Nettles, age 75, who passed from this life October 27, 2020. Father Tommy Conway will officiate with burial services to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Nettles Family Cemetery, in Meadville, MS. .Mr. Nettles was a U.S. Army Veteran in the Vietnam War. He loved his family and enjoyed his walks to the lake. He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Neil Nettles, Jr.; his parents, Julius and Gladys Nettles; sister, JoAnn Coleman Rayburn; brother, Blake NettlesHe is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Kay Nettles of Hattiesburg; sons, Christopher Lance (Darcy) Nettles and Brent Jude (Jamie) Nettles, both of Hattiesburg; grandchildren, Chris Nettles, Ross Nettles, Cecilia Nettles; sisters, Judy Huff of Eddiceton, MS and Donna (Mickey) Finn of Natchez, MS; brothers, Ronald (Esther) Nettles of Eddiceton, MS, and Bruce (Charlotte) Nettles of Natchez, MS; sister-in-law, Tara Nettles of Hattiesburg,Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Fabian Catholic Church in Mr. Nettles memory.