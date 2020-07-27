Rebecca PostonHattiesburg - Rebecca Poston, 77, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Care Center of Laurel. A memorial service will be held at a later date.After retiring from her career as a registered dietitian, she avidly researched genealogy, collected antiques, supported many philanthropic interests, attended the Methodist church, and enjoyed socializing with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.She was preceded in death by her mother, R. Catharine Alexander, and her father, Everett Alexander.She is survived by her husband Charles Poston of Hattiesburg and her two sons, Jeffrey Poston of Virginia and Kevin Poston of Oregon.