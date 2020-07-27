1/1
Rebecca Poston
1942 - 2020
Rebecca Poston

Hattiesburg - Rebecca Poston, 77, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Care Center of Laurel. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

After retiring from her career as a registered dietitian, she avidly researched genealogy, collected antiques, supported many philanthropic interests, attended the Methodist church, and enjoyed socializing with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her mother, R. Catharine Alexander, and her father, Everett Alexander.

She is survived by her husband Charles Poston of Hattiesburg and her two sons, Jeffrey Poston of Virginia and Kevin Poston of Oregon.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service - Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
