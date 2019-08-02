|
Richard (Dick) Allison
Louisville, KY - On Monday, July 29, 2019, Richard (Dick) Allison, loving husband and father, died at the age of 85.
Dick was born on September 16, 1933. He was a graduate of Georgetown College, Southern Baptist Seminary, and Lexington Theological Seminary.
Dick was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Bob) Allison and sister Betty (Allison) Meador. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Foote Allison, his son Tim Allison & daughter-in-law Shannon Woolley Allison, grandson Everett Allison, sister in law Joyce Thomas Allison, and nephews Drew Allison, Bob Meador, & JP Meador.
Dick served as a pastor at First Baptist Church (Jellico, TN), South Knoxville Baptist Church (Knoxville, TN), Georgetown Baptist Church (Georgetown, KY), and University Baptist Church (Hattiesburg, MS). He served as a chaplain at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was also active in ministry with incarcerated individuals.
There will be a visitation on Friday, August 2 from 3:30-5:30. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 3. Both will be held at Highland Baptist Church (Louisville, KY).
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 2, 2019