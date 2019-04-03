Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Cemetery
Richard "Big Daddy" "Ricky" Lee

Richard "Big Daddy" "Ricky" Lee Obituary
Richard "Ricky" "Big Daddy" Lee

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at McLaurin Cemetery for Richard "Ricky" "Big Daddy" Lee, 69, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.

Mr. Lee was a retired auto mechanic and member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by one son, Richard "Tony" Lee; parents, Carroll R. and Cara Joyce Lee.

He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Ann Lee of Petal, MS; four grandchildren, Catherine Overstreet, Anna Lee, Jason Lee, and Anthony Lee; four great-grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019
