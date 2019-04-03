|
Richard "Ricky" "Big Daddy" Lee
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at McLaurin Cemetery for Richard "Ricky" "Big Daddy" Lee, 69, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Mr. Lee was a retired auto mechanic and member of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by one son, Richard "Tony" Lee; parents, Carroll R. and Cara Joyce Lee.
He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Ann Lee of Petal, MS; four grandchildren, Catherine Overstreet, Anna Lee, Jason Lee, and Anthony Lee; four great-grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019