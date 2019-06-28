|
Richard Evans
Hattiesburg - Richard Allen Evans, 70, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 25, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House surrounded by family. He was born on July 3, 1948, to Dewey and Lessie Mae Evans in Wayne County, MS.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Evans; three daughters; Deidre Evans-Boykins (LaTron Boykins), Angela McGrew and Teria Bly; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four siblings: Jerry Evans (Marion), Willie Evans, Jeannie Sargent (Kerry) and Gwendolyn Evans; a host of nieces, nephews and cousin.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 1:30pm - 2:30pm with the service to follow at 2:30pm in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 28, 2019