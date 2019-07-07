|
Rev. Richard Lee "Mugsy" Davis
Hattiesburg - Rev. Richard Lee "Mugsy" Davis, 69, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Hardy Street Baptist Church followed by burial in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mugsy was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He was a Minister and Marriage and Family Counselor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyrus and Naomi Davis and his father-in- law, William Ralph Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Nan Davis of Hattiesburg; one son, Christopher Lee (Joy) Davis of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Joy Elizabeth (Rion) Snowden of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren, Cora Rose Davis, Merritt Lee Davis, Ralph Snowden, and Davis Snowden; one sister, Beverly (Ray) Johnson of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Cora Joyce Davis of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 5 - 8 p.m. There will be another visitation at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all of the Forrest General Hospital Staff, especially ICU, Wound Care, Rehab, Transportation, the 7th Floor Nursing Team, and Forrest General Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hardy Street Baptist Church or William Carey University.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 7, 2019