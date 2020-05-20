Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Ricky" Pitts


1958 - 2020
Richard "Ricky" Pitts Obituary
Richard "Ricky" Pitts

Hattiesburg - Richard 'Ricky" Pitts, 62, of Hattiesburg passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.

Mr. Pitts was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing with his son, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Pitts; and his mother, Mary Sharp.

He is survived by his wife, Patti Pitts of Hattiesburg; his son, Cody Pitts (Ivy) of Ellisville; his two grandchildren; his brother, Mark Pitts (Rhonda) of Missouri; two nephews; and several special cousins.

Due to the current state and local mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service for safety reasons.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 20 to May 22, 2020
