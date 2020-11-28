Richard "Richie" Wayne Alayan



Petal - Richard "Richie" Wayne Alayan, born January 22, 1992, husband of Jennifer Alayan (Dreager) ended his journey on this earth November 25, 2020.



He is survived by many people who loved him dearly: his sweet daughter, Emberlynn; Jennifer's children who he loved as his own, Christopher, Samantha, and Benaiah; his loving wife, Jennifer; his mother, Brenda Alayan; his brother, Eric Martin (Misti); his sister, Erika Alayan; his loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended in-law family.



Richie was a devoted husband and family man. He loved spending time with his family in all the little moments that mattered most. He loved cooking delicious healthy meals, reading bedtime stories, playing barbies, and supporting the kids in all of their activities. He loved fishing, working in the yard and repairing and fixing everything around the house. He loved to say he could fix just about anything and he did. He loved his family deeply and was happily preparing for the holidays with Jennifer.



Sadly, Richie suffered from depression. Because he loved his life with his wife and children, he was actively seeking counseling and taking depression medication. He wanted to be the best husband and father he could be. In the morning on the day he took his life, he took his prescribed dose of depression medication, pain medication for an injury, and an antihistamine steroid for sinus issues. His medications and pre existing depression combined in a dangerous and fatal fashion that neither he nor his doctor, family, or the people he had reached out to saw clearly. Some things are just too powerful to overcome. Sometimes we just don't have the effective communication skills to explain the struggles of mental health and suicidal ideation to the ones we love the most before it is too late. Like so many others who experience suicidal thoughts, Richie did not want to take his life, but he also did not have the words to effectively describe what he was experiencing. As a society, we need to do a better job modeling how to talk about mental health both for ourselves and for our loved ones.



Richie was a selfless, generous, kind, loving, giving, caring, funny, vibrant man who went out of his way to help anyone he could. Similar to the way he lived his life, in death, he chose the gift of organ donation. Richie saved four lives on Thanksgiving Day by donating his heart, liver, and kidneys. He was always a hero to his family who loved him immensely and now he is a true hero who has saved the lives of others. His life and death now has impacted so many people exponentially through this selfless act of organ donation. His memory and amazing spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who has been touched by him so deeply. Richie loved to say, "It's the little moments that mean so much." "I Love You, How Much?, So Much, How Much Is So Much?, WAY WAY More Than You Know."



Richie's memorial service is private. If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to a suicide prevention organization or organ donation charity.









