Robert Christopher King



Robert Christopher King (Kris) passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born the son of Robert William King and Bettye Deaton King in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on April 5, 1967. He excelled as a distance runner at Hattiesburg High School and set several records earning him a scholarship to run cross-country for the University of Southern Mississippi. He was recognized with All-Conference honors. Kris was also good at strategy games. He was highly competitive, yet gentle, honest, and caring.



Kris's Christian faith was always central to his life, especially in the area of missions. He was a part of Athletes in Action and Campus Crusade for Christ at USM. He participated in summer mission projects in the United States as well as traveling to Korea. He was able to combine his love for running with his Christian witness. After graduation, he continued to minister to international students, helping them navigate their new American culture, learn English, and study the Bible. His life was the epitome of 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith."



Kris earned a Master's degree at USM and went on to chiropractic school, practicing in Hattiesburg for a number of years. At the age of 48, he became a Physician Assistant, graduating from the program at Mississippi College.



Missionary friends serving in Japan helped initiate a friendship between Kris and a lovely young woman in their Bible study group. Liang Fen Zhang (Joy) and Kris were married in 2006. In 2017, Kris and Joy were blessed with a son, Arthur Joseph King, the light of their lives. In that same year, Kris discovered he had the cancer that ultimately caused his death.



Kris touched countless lives and was loved and respected by many. He is survived by his wife, Joy King, and son, Arthur, mother, Bettye King of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, sister, Kathy DeMarco (Vincent) of New Canaan, Connecticut, brother, Carlton King (Molly) of Boston, Massachusetts and 5 nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Kris's life will take place in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in the Phalen Courtyard at the Ogletree Alumni House on USM campus at 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 25. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.



The family is grateful for the support and the meal train provided by the Temple Bible Church Married Life Sunday Class, Temple, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to China Harvest, PO Box 12249, Wichita, KS 67277-2249.









