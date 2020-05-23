|
Robert D. Berry
Washington Parish - ROBERT D. BERRY, AGE 86, And a resident of the Springhill Community in Washington Parish, LA died Friday afternoon May 22, 2020 at Our Lady of The Angels Hospital in Bogalusa. He was a native of Lawrence County, MS. Robert worked for Southern Natural Gas in Franklinton, LA for 42 years where he served as a mechanic for all different types of equipment. He was a true Jack-Of-All-Trades that could fix any type of small engine. Robert could also perform electrical and plumbing work. He was a longtime member of Springhill Baptist Church that loved gardening and working outside on his tractor. Robert loved bird, deer, and turkey hunting as well as fishing and any outdoor activity.
Survived by: 2 Sons and Daughters in law: Richard L. Berry and Debbie Berry of Springhill, George Roland Berry and Jo Berry of Petal, MS. 6 Grandchildren and Spouses: James Richard "Rick" Berry and Jennifer Berry of Walker, LA, John Clinton "Clint" Berry and Dennye Berry of Springhill, Justin Robert Berry and Brandy Berry of Franklinton, Melinda Nell Berry Fifield of Georgia, Shelly Ann Berry Flood and Christopher Flood, Anna Jo Berry Barrett all of Petal, MS 15 Great-grandchildren: Parker, Peyton and Paxton Berry, Jared, Jathan, Jericho and Jackson Berry, Dylan and Dakotah Berry, Brooks, Brandon and Ava Mungo, Eli Jackson, Nora and Charlotte Berry, Sister and Brother in law: Diane and Albert May of Silver Creek, MS, Brother in law: Billy Daughdrill of Silver Creek. Also numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Bobbie Nell Blair Berry, parents Leon Berry and Erma Pope Berry and sister Janice Daughdrill.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday May 25th in the New Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Barber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to () or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 23 to May 24, 2020