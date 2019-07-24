Services
Moore Funeral Service
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Moore Funeral Home
Petal, MS
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Home
Petal, MS
Robert D. Pierce


1939 - 2019
Robert D. Pierce Obituary
Robert D. Pierce

Petal - Robert D. Pierce, 80, of Petal passed away on July 22, 2019 at Lamar Health and Rehab. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Barlow Cemetery of the Macedonia community.

Mr. Pierce was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the Petal School Board, where he served as president.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Dewitt and Iris Nicholson Pierce.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Pierce Fitzgerald of Petal; his two sons, Robert D. Pierce, II (Kristi) of Tuscaloosa, AL. and Jason Ryan Pierce of Colfax, IL; his brother, Jerry W. Pierce of Petal; his sister, Mary Pierce O'Neal (Jim) of Petal; seven grandchildren, Jade Fitzgerald, Jacob Fitzgerald, Sarah Pierce, Drew Pierce, Ella Pierce, Jack Pierce, and Isabelle Pierce; two step-daughters, Donna Hawkins and Tracy Kitchens both of Collins; three nephews, Greg Pierce, Kenny Pierce, and Jon O'Neal; and a host of cousins and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 24, 2019
