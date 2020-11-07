1/
Dr. Robert Elliott Sr.
1959 - 2020
Dr. Robert Elliott, Sr.

Alpharetta - Dr. Robert Alonzo Elliott Sr., 60, of Alpharetta, GA and Hattiesburg, MS passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1959, to Epluribus and Clara Elliott in Mound Bayou, MS. He attended Alcorn State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Math and Computer Science. He earned his Master's Degree and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Mississippi State University. He was a proud 42-year member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred Elliott. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dr. Rowena Wade Elliott; two children, Robyn Andrea Elliott and Robert Alonzo Elliott, II; six grandchildren: Ryan Alonzo Elliott, Donovan Alonte Elliott, Azariah Janae Johnson, Robert Alonzo Elliott, III, Reagan Alyssa Elliott and Roman Stanley Elliott; two great grandchildren, Ryan Elliott, II and Rylan Elliott; five siblings: Jerry Williams, Glen Elliott, Belinda Elliott-Coyle, Wanda Elliott and Jacqueline Elliott; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:00am at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 12:00pm in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
