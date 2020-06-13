FOND MEMORIES WITH BOBBY AND FRANCES. WE WERE AT FOREST HIGH, ALSO..THEN IN JACKSON.
LOVE AND PRAYERS,
JOHN AND DUCKY McCARTY
Dr. Robert R. "Bob" Rester
Brandon - Dr. Robert R. "Bob" Rester, 87, of Brandon, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Asbury House in Hattiesburg surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 PM at Ott and Lee with Rev. Trey Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens.
Bob was born on October 8, 1932, in Jackson, MS to the late Homer Rester and Nellie Noblin Rester and was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Frances "Fran" Rester. He is survived by his three sons and their spouses Robert R. "Rusty" Rester, Jr. (Diane), Dennis F. Rester (Susan), both of Brandon, and Dr. Benjamin "Ben" T. Rester (Allison) of Hattiesburg; sister Dorothy Nell "Dot" Tennyson (Dale) of Brandon; grandchildren; Danielle Parvin (Dr. Steven Parvin), Nicholas Rester, Nathan Rester, Sydney Rester, Katie Rester, Sarah Lane Rester, and Will Rester; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Parvin.
Bob grew up in Gulfport, MS and Forest, MS and graduated from Forest High School in 1950. He served in the US Air Force and was stationed in Thule, Greenland, as a radar operator for the Nike Ajax missile battery and was honorably discharged in 1954. Bobby and Frances were married that year in Riverside, California, and spent the next three months on an extended honeymoon until his return to the south to attend Mississippi College where he studied mathematics and physics. After graduation, he was awarded a fellowship with the United States Atomic Energy Commission where he completed studies in radiation biophysics followed by employment with E. I. Du Pont De Nemours at the Savannah River Plant nuclear reactor in Aiken, South Carolina. After being contacted by the Mississippi state health officer Dr. Gray, Bob and his family returned home to Mississippi as the radiation health officer for the Mississippi Department of Health as federal oversight of radioactive materials and isotopes were transferred to the states, with Mississippi becoming the second state in the country to achieve this goal. In 1964, Bob enrolled in medical school at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and opened his office in 1969 in Pearl. His medical career would span the next 25 years serving the citizens of Rankin County and central Mississippi until his retirement in 1995.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church, where Dr. and Mrs. Rester were charter members, at 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, MS, 39042. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
