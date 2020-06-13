I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Rester's passing. For many years, my family lived next door to the Rester family in Brandon, Ms.(Crossgates subdivision). They were such a lovely family, and we were so fond of them all. I am praying for Rusty, Dennis , Ben, and their families, for comfort and peace during the difficult days ahead. Dr.Rester, and his beloved wife are reunited again joyfully in heaven.

Our condolences, Scott and Lynn Shoop Glover

Lynn Shoop Glover

Friend