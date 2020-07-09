1/1
Roby Lee Stegall Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roby Lee Stegall, Jr.

Hattiesburg, MS - Roby Lee Stegall , Jr .of Hattiesburg, Ms formally of San Diego, Ca., died July 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was 62.

Mr Stegall was born and raised in Forest ,Ms. He attended and graduated from Forest High School in 1976. He attended Delta State University where he was a member of the Statesmen's football team. He made his home in San Diego, Ca. where he was in the title insurance business over 35 years and retired in 2017. He moved back to Ms to be closer to family.

He is preceded in death by his father Roby Lee Stegall, his nephew Robert Thomas Warren and a brother-in-law James William Warren, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen Stegall, Hattiesburg ,Ms; two sisters Susan Stegall Warren Holley (Reggie), Oxford, Ms; Stacey Stegall Pace (Bill), Sumrall, Ms; a nephew, Lewis Pace (Vicki); two nieces Alexis Warren Williams (Clay); Courtney Pace Hawkins (Justin) all from Ocean Springs, Ms. 6 great nephews Will, Slade and Guyton Pace, Warren and Everitt Williams, Joseph Hawkins and one great niece Parker Hintz, all also from Ocean Springs, Ms.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank First Light Caretakers service, Home Care Hospice, and all the aids and staff at Windham House for the excellent care and devotion given to Lee during his illness.

The Stegall family has requested in lieu of flowers to make a donation to either CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Rob Warren Legal Studies






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved