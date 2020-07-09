Roby Lee Stegall, Jr.Hattiesburg, MS - Roby Lee Stegall , Jr .of Hattiesburg, Ms formally of San Diego, Ca., died July 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was 62.Mr Stegall was born and raised in Forest ,Ms. He attended and graduated from Forest High School in 1976. He attended Delta State University where he was a member of the Statesmen's football team. He made his home in San Diego, Ca. where he was in the title insurance business over 35 years and retired in 2017. He moved back to Ms to be closer to family.He is preceded in death by his father Roby Lee Stegall, his nephew Robert Thomas Warren and a brother-in-law James William Warren, Jr.He is survived by his mother, Ellen Stegall, Hattiesburg ,Ms; two sisters Susan Stegall Warren Holley (Reggie), Oxford, Ms; Stacey Stegall Pace (Bill), Sumrall, Ms; a nephew, Lewis Pace (Vicki); two nieces Alexis Warren Williams (Clay); Courtney Pace Hawkins (Justin) all from Ocean Springs, Ms. 6 great nephews Will, Slade and Guyton Pace, Warren and Everitt Williams, Joseph Hawkins and one great niece Parker Hintz, all also from Ocean Springs, Ms.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.The family would like to thank First Light Caretakers service, Home Care Hospice, and all the aids and staff at Windham House for the excellent care and devotion given to Lee during his illness.The Stegall family has requested in lieu of flowers to make a donation to either CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Rob Warren Legal Studies