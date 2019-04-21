|
Rochelle Ann Smith
Sumrall - Rochelle Ann Smith, 63, of Sumrall, was on loan to us from God starting on January 4, 1956 and we returned her to Him on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Oloh with a memorial service immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was a make-up artist at Dillards working for Estee Lauder. She was also a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Oloh. She was a warrior of faith, a friend and mother to many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ulysse Fanguy and one sister, Rebecca Helmers.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Smith, Jr. of Sumrall; two daughters, Nikki Christy of Hattiesburg and Andrea Smith of Sumrall; two sons, Gary Smith, III. of Sumrall and Elliott Smith of Sumrall; her mother, Edna Fanguy of Houma, LA.; six grandchildren, Madeline Criddle of Sumrall, Seth Christy of Starke, FL, Erik Christy of Starke, FL, Mercy Smith of Sumrall, Anna Grace Smith of Sumrall, and Samuel Smith of Sumrall; two sisters, Linda Guidry of New Iberia, LA and Margaret Ellender of Houma, LA; and three brothers, Michael Fanguy of Shreveport, LA, Albert Fanguy of Bay St. Louis, and Dean Fanguy of Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, Rochelle asked that donations be sent to www.pancan.org.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 21, 2019