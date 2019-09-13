|
|
Roderick (Rod) Louis Entrekin
- - Roderick (Rod) Louis Entrekin died on June 19, 2019 at the age of 92.
Rod was born in Meridian, MS April 26, 1927 to William Thames Entrekin and Lucile Hamrick Entrekin, and had two siblings, William Hamrick Entrekin and Louise Entrekin Rotenberry, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia (Ginny) Selby Entrekin of Ridgeland, MS; daughter Gayle Entrekin (Jim Moritsugu) of Jackson, MS; daughter Meade Entrekin of Pearl, MS; son David S. Entrekin of Madison (Jan Entrekin); and granddaughters Selby Entrekin and Lillie Entrekin of Oxford, MS.
Rod graduated from Meridian High School, and Millsaps College, and received a master's degree in theology from Emory University. He was an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church for 38 years. His pastorates included Montrose Charge, Antioch, Sumrall, Wesson, Greenfield UMC, and he spent the last 27 years of his career in Pastoral Ministry at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.
In retirement, he was an active member of Parkway Heights UMC in Hattiesburg, as a server in Homebound Communion, directing Sunday Evening Vespers and as a member of the New Dynamics Sunday School Class. For 10 of those years he and his long-time friend Rev. Elton Brown provided Sunday Worship for Pine Grove Recovery Center. He also volunteered at the Food Pantry of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center, and found great pleasure singing with the Parkway Heights UMC choir and Hattiesburg Choral Union and attending musical and athletic events at USM.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford for their prayers and support, and especially would like to thank the staff at Highland Home, Baptist Hospital and PAX Hospice for their loving care in his final days.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 21 at 11:00 am at Parkway Heights UMC, Hattiesburg. Visitation will be at 10:00 in the sanctuary.
Please send memorials to Parkway Heights UMC, 2420 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 13, 2019