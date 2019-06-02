|
Roger Bickham
Purvis - Roger Dilford Bickham, also known as Pepaw, age 83, peacefully passed away in his sleep May 27, 2019. Roger was born January 14, 1936 in Robstown, TX to Joseph Charles and Mary Alice Bickham. He was the youngest of three boys and an older brother to one sister. He married Ann Counts on June 23, 1960. Ann later passed in January of 2005. Roger began his career as a Toxicologist in Texas, worked construction in Colorado, and then built the chemical lab of Hess Oil in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. He left Hess Oil and moved to Purvis, MS to begin a bird farm. In 2001, his late wife Ann, began Movie Star Restaurant. Roger joined her in business and this last career was his favorite. Roger was a lifelong member of the church and helped establish the first church of Christ on the island in St. Croix. Roger considered himself an old hippy and a free spirit who marched to the beat of his own drum. He took pride in his family and left a legacy to prove it. Roger is survived by his second wife Tatiana; three children, Lin, Kay and her husband David, Lori and her husband John; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy, Brett and his wife Tracy, Beth and her husband Joey, Jordan and her husband Walker, Everett, Johnny, Dalton, Kai; 5 great grandchildren, Devan, Sage, Dana, Hadleigh and John Joseph; and his sister, Nancy Gregorcyk. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary; both of his older brothers, Gordon and Carl; and his first wife, Ann. The visitation for Roger will be held Friday, May 31st from 5pm-8pm and funeral will be held Saturday, June 1st at 10am. Both visitation and funeral will be held at Kensington Woods Church of Christ in Hattiesburg, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Roger Bickham with his favorite charities: s (woundedwarriorproject.org/(877) 832-6997), and Gulf Coast Bible Camp (checks made payable to GCBC).
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 2, 2019