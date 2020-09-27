Roger Blancy, Sr.Ovett - Roger Blancy, Sr., 73, of Ovett, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Petal Spiritual Life Center from 1 - 3 p.m. with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.Mr. Blancy was a mechanic and loved anything to do with engines. He was an antique car enthusiast and also enjoyed tractors and motorcycles.He was preceded in death by his mother, Belle Blancy.He is survived by his wife, Pauline Blancy of Ovett; three daughters, Lisa Mills (Eddie) of Ovett, T.C. Bush of Ovett, and Diane Green (David) of Petal; one son, Bubba Blancy of Ovett; eight grandchildren, Nikki Hoover (Chance) of Petal, Jason Mills (Kim) of Moselle, Jessica Mills of Ovett, Zack Hillman (Candis) of the Dixie Community, Johnna Carter (Matt) of Oak Grove, Luke Bush of Oak Grove, Aimee Green of Petal, and Mark Green of Petal; ten great grandchildren, Dawson Hoover, Sam Hoover, Keirston Mills, Maddox Mills, Adalyn Mills, Tristen Dykes, Trennen Nobles, Bransen Nobles, Ruby Carter, and Hunter Brady; and three lifelong friends, Tommy Dye, Bobby Hawkins, and David Smith.