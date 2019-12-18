|
|
Roger W. Lowe
Purvis - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church for Mr. Roger W. Lowe, 89, of Purvis, MS.
He died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Interment will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lowe retired from the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of Corinth Baptist Church.
He is survived by three sons, Don Lowe (Gloria) of Hattiesburg, MS, Terry Lowe (Linda) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Michael Lowe (Shelly) of Gulf Breeze, FL; four sisters, Christine Cagle of Purvis, MS, Ellen Thompson of Baxterville, MS, Sharon Lowe of Mobile, AL, and Bobbie Simmons of Baxterville, MS; one brother, Baylis Lowe of Purvis, MS; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019