Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 11
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. Lowe Obituary
Roger W. Lowe

Purvis - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church for Mr. Roger W. Lowe, 89, of Purvis, MS.

He died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Interment will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Lowe retired from the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of Corinth Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sons, Don Lowe (Gloria) of Hattiesburg, MS, Terry Lowe (Linda) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Michael Lowe (Shelly) of Gulf Breeze, FL; four sisters, Christine Cagle of Purvis, MS, Ellen Thompson of Baxterville, MS, Sharon Lowe of Mobile, AL, and Bobbie Simmons of Baxterville, MS; one brother, Baylis Lowe of Purvis, MS; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -