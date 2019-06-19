|
|
Ronald "Ron" L. Williams, Jr.
Gulfport - Ronald "Ron" L. Williams, Jr., 45, of Gulfport, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 - 11:15 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with graveside services following at 11:30 a.m. in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth M. and Rudolph A. Williams and Betty Green and Leland "Buck" (Lavone) Green; and his great grandparents, Kate and Ollie Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Becaise.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Barbara Williams of Gulfport and one brother, Christopher Williams of Knoxville, TN.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 19, 2019