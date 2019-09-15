|
Ronnie P. Blackwell
1956 - 2019 - Ronnie Blackwell, teacher, author, and long-time columnist for the Hattiesburg American and Biloxi Sun Herald died on August 8, 2019, from complications of his long-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lin Harper; three brothers; a large extended family and a cadre of loving friends.
Per his wishes, Ronnie was cremated and there is no public memorial service scheduled.
The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the Gannett Company and the Hattiesburg American for giving Ronnie a forum for the things he loved most: birds and story-telling. We are truly grateful.
Memorial gifts can be made to a local charitable organization called "disentangleAD" (www.disen tangleAD.com). This organization was founded to support caregivers and families of victims of this dreadful disease, and they provided a great deal of support to Lin throughout his illness.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 15, 2019