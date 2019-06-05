|
Rosamond Carruth
Sumrall, MS - Rosamond LaNell Reid Carruth, of Sumrall, Mississippi went to her heavenly home on June 3, 2019 after a long life as wife to her husband, John Howard, and mother to their seven children.
Born on March 5, 1938 to Rubye (Sanders) and Denville Lafayette Reid, she was the baby of the Reid family with older sisters Talmedge, Inez and Juarine.
The Reid family made their home in Petal and Rosamond attended Eaton Elementary School, Hawkins Junior High School and Hattiesburg High School.
Rosamond and John Howard were married on June 25, 1954 at her parents home in Petal and spent the next 62 years raising seven children and running a farm in Sumrall.
Rosamond was an incredibly talented cook, artist, art instructor, seamstress and master crafter. Many learned how to paint, sew and build under her instruction. She loved teaching people new things. She also had a very green thumb and could propagate any plant if she could get a cutting or a leaf.
Rosamond and John married as sweethearts right after high school and immediately started their family of seven children: Deborah Anne (Gary) Hazel, Pamelia Sue (Terry) Sanders, Sherree Lynn (Frank) Carter, Thomas Audrey (Wanda) Carruth, Johnnie Rose Easton, John Howard Carruth, Jr. and James William Carruth. Their family grew exponentially over the years, giving them 10 grandchildren; Joshua Eliah Hazel (Amanda), Caleb Israel Hazel, Carla Sanders Higdon (Chris), Chad Sanders (Amanda), Garrett Cole Bond, Robin Nicole Bond Pierce (Allen), John Connor Carruth, Tasha Leahnne McCraw, Sabreya Carruth Delancey (John) and Jonathan Drew Carruth. She enjoyed having 12 great grandchildren; Aubrey Anne Hazel, Kylan Higdon, Kamryn Higdon, Kadyn Higdon, Jada Horne, Nadia Horne, Reese Higgs, Camille Higgs, Tyler Ladner, Payson Pierce, Fisher Reid Pierce, Mac Bond and Aubrey Rose Carruth.
Rosamond was preceded in death by her husband, John Howard Carruth, Sr., her parents Denville and Ruby (Sanders) Reid, her sisters Talmadge, Inez and Jaurine, son James William (Billy) Carruth, grandson Caleb Israel Hazel, granddaughter Tasha Leahnne McCraw and great-granddaughter Presley Cait Pierce, many extended family members and good friends.
She will forever be missed by her family, including her furry kids Casper and Lady.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Josh Hazel, Garrett Bond, Connor Carruth, Chad Sanders, Chris Higdon and Drew Carruth. Honorary Pallbearer will be Randy Graham.
We know she is busy reuniting with our loved ones in Heaven, along with her favorite artist, Bob Ross!
Visitation beginning at Noon Wednesday at Military Baptist Church with service at 4:00pm Wednesday at the church. Services will be officiated by her son in law, Terry Sanders. Internment will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumrall.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 5, 2019