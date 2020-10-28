Rose M. ByrnesSumrall - Rose M. Byrnes, 71, of Sumrall passed away on October 28, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Highland Cemetery.Mrs. Byrnes served in the United States Air Force. She worked for the United States Postal Service until her retirement in 2017.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence "Jack" and Mary Agnes Byrnes, Sr; and a brother, Charles Patrick Byrnes.She is survived by her spouse, Donna Burch of Sumrall; her thirteen siblings, Lawrence "Larry" Matthews Byrnes, Jr. (Sherry) of Elizabethtown, KY, Don Byrnes of Sarasota, FL, Tommy Byrnes (Vickie) of Blooomfield, KY, John Byrnes (Lisa) Knoxville, TN, Margaret Mary Bratcher (Gilbert) of Jeffersonville, IN, Fred Byrnes (Brian) of Clarksville, IN, Jean Byrnes of Clarksville, IN, Jan Byrnes of Clarksville, IN, Marty Byrnes (Tammy) of Elizabethtown, KY, Paul Byrnes (Monica) of Clarksville, IN, Sallye Burns (David) of Jeffersonville, IN, Laura McMahon (Dan) of Seattle, WA, and Julie Byrnes of Clarksville, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.