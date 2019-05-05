Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 11
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Tynes Mooney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Mary Tynes Mooney Obituary
Rose Mary Tynes Mooney

Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 3:30 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church for Mrs. Rose Mary Tynes Mooney, 72, of Purvis, MS who passed away May 2, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.

Entombment will be in Roseland Park Mausoleum.

Mrs. Mooney was a Registered Travel Nurse for over 36 years. She was a lifelong member of Temple Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren, family, and friends passionately.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Edgar Tynes, Sr. and Virginia Rose McNease and stepfather, E.L. McNease.

Mrs. Mooney is survived by her two daughters, Karla Rose Smith (Lane) of Purvis, and Kammie Virginia Carpenter (Kevin) of Petal; three sisters, Sandra Lee Knue (Scott) of Petal, Sharon Elizabeth Lee (Randy) of Petal, and Brice Tynes Hager (Tem) of Houston, TX; three brothers, James Preston (Jimmy) Tynes (Lela) of Prentiss, MS, Ronald Price Tynes of Hattiesburg, and Preston Edgar Tynes, Jr. (Melinda) of Hammond, LA; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Good Hope Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now