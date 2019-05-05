|
|
Rose Mary Tynes Mooney
Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 3:30 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church for Mrs. Rose Mary Tynes Mooney, 72, of Purvis, MS who passed away May 2, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Entombment will be in Roseland Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Mooney was a Registered Travel Nurse for over 36 years. She was a lifelong member of Temple Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren, family, and friends passionately.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Edgar Tynes, Sr. and Virginia Rose McNease and stepfather, E.L. McNease.
Mrs. Mooney is survived by her two daughters, Karla Rose Smith (Lane) of Purvis, and Kammie Virginia Carpenter (Kevin) of Petal; three sisters, Sandra Lee Knue (Scott) of Petal, Sharon Elizabeth Lee (Randy) of Petal, and Brice Tynes Hager (Tem) of Houston, TX; three brothers, James Preston (Jimmy) Tynes (Lela) of Prentiss, MS, Ronald Price Tynes of Hattiesburg, and Preston Edgar Tynes, Jr. (Melinda) of Hammond, LA; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Good Hope Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019