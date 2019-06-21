Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosita Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosita Anderson Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosita Anderson Lee Obituary
Rosita Anderson Lee

Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Rosita Anderson Lee, 79, of Petal, MS.

She died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Mrs. Lee was a retired Hairdresser and Real Estate Agent and a member of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie W. Lee, Jr. of Petal, MS; two daughters, Debra Lee Carr of Jackson, MS and Angela Lee (Walter Davis) of Flowood, MS; two sisters, Alice Anderson Merritt of Laurel, MS and Shirley Anderson Phillips of Petal, MS; two grandchildren, April Savannah Carr and Lacey McKenna Carr.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now