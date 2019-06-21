|
|
Rosita Anderson Lee
Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Rosita Anderson Lee, 79, of Petal, MS.
She died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Mrs. Lee was a retired Hairdresser and Real Estate Agent and a member of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie W. Lee, Jr. of Petal, MS; two daughters, Debra Lee Carr of Jackson, MS and Angela Lee (Walter Davis) of Flowood, MS; two sisters, Alice Anderson Merritt of Laurel, MS and Shirley Anderson Phillips of Petal, MS; two grandchildren, April Savannah Carr and Lacey McKenna Carr.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 21, 2019