Roy D. Allen
Houston, TX - Roy D Allen 69 of Houston Texas passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 in Jackson, Ms after a lengthy illness. Roy Douglass Allen was the son of the late Mr. Ernest Allen,Sr and Mrs Ruby Swington-Allen. Roy was a 1968 graduate of J.L Rowan High School and also attended Delta State University in Cleveland, Ms. A Memorial Service will be held for Mr Allen formerly of Hattiesburg, Ms at Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church at 11:00 am Saturday January 11, 2020.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020