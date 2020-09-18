Ruby Shirley GrahamOak Grove Community, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove for Mrs. Ruby Shirley Graham, 92, of the Oak Grove Community.She died Friday, September 18, 2020.Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Petal, MS.Mrs. Graham was a retired teacher with the Hattiesburg School System and a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove.She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Graham; parents, Eula J. & Ed Shirley; three brothers, Jimmy, Johnny, and Harvey Shirley and one sister, Sarah Long.She is survived by one son, John Kolb (Lisha) of Auburn, AL; one daughter, Lisa Cagle (Chip) of the Oak Grove Community; one step-son, Tommy Graham of the Oak Grove Community; one step-daughter, Debbie Tyrone (Glenn) of the Oak Grove Community; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Monday at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, 4931 Old Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.