1/1
Ruby Shirley Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Shirley Graham

Oak Grove Community, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove for Mrs. Ruby Shirley Graham, 92, of the Oak Grove Community.

She died Friday, September 18, 2020.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Petal, MS.

Mrs. Graham was a retired teacher with the Hattiesburg School System and a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Graham; parents, Eula J. & Ed Shirley; three brothers, Jimmy, Johnny, and Harvey Shirley and one sister, Sarah Long.

She is survived by one son, John Kolb (Lisha) of Auburn, AL; one daughter, Lisa Cagle (Chip) of the Oak Grove Community; one step-son, Tommy Graham of the Oak Grove Community; one step-daughter, Debbie Tyrone (Glenn) of the Oak Grove Community; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Monday at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, 4931 Old Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved