Russell Gene Wheat
Hattiesburg - Russell Gene Wheat, age 51, won his battle with cancer on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born March 7, 1968 in Hattiesburg, MS.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Gene and Belinda Wheat.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Wheat and two daughters, Lauren and Kaitlyn Wheat of Dallas, Texas, one brother Chris Wheat of Petal, MS, step mother Marsha Wheat Reed of Hattiesburg MS, one half brother David Wheat of Ellisville, MS. and one step sister Tracy Williams of Shelbyville, Tenn.
A Celebration of Life Service for Russ was held at Denton Bible Church, Texas on October 11, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Russ's Life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Lake Serene Club House, 256 West Lake Rd., Hattiesburg, MS 39402. Please dress casual for this time of reminiscing and fellowship.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019