Russell Roy Lucas
Wilmington, NC - Russell Roy Lucas of Wilmington, North Carolina, died July 16, 2019, after a long illness. He was born July 24, 1938, in State Line, Mississippi, and received a B. S. Degree in chemistry at The University of Southern Mississippi. He was employed for several years in businesses related to medical and industrial gases after which he owned and operated successfully several businesses in North Carolina.
In 1989 he and his family moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where he owned and operated an insurance agency. After college, his sons, Jon and Andrew, joined him in the business and have managed it since their father became ill.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Koski Lucas; his sons, Jonathan Caldwell (Jon) Lucas and Andrew Severi (Andy) Lucas; Jon's wife, Allyson Margaret; and their daughters, Elizabeth and Kimberly; his sister, Margaret Lucas Morris; his brother, Dr. Aubrey K. Lucas; his sisters-in-law, Ella G. Lucas and Peggy Koski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Audelle Lucas; a brother, Max C. Lucas; and his brothers-in-law, Dr. Rudy Koski and Dr. Jimmy Morris.
A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in State Line, Mississippi, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with visiting beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the State Line Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the State Line Cemetery Association, Post Office Box 461, State Line, Mississippi 39362.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019