|
|
Ruth Powell Brooks Eaton
Petal, MS - Ruth Powell Brooks Eaton, a kind-hearted woman who loved and served the Lord, joined her Savior November 15, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born in Hattiesburg, MS. She resided in Chunchula, AL. After completing high school at Petal High School, she graduated from Jones County Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She started her nursing career in Hattiesburg for a number of years before moving to Satsuma, AL and continued employment in nursing at the University of Alabama Medical Center in the Coronary Care Unit and Saad's Healthcare Services before retiring. Ruth was a passionate gardener and took great pleasure in replanting and gazing at her fruitful gardens and vibrant flowerbeds surrounding her home. Ruth was happiest with her sons and their families. She felt honored to have four Christian, family oriented and caring sons. She was proud to relate their love and accomplishments in life and their remaining dedications to family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wayne Eaton and father and mother, Robert & Ruth Ezell Brooks of Petal, MS.
Ruth's caring approach, Christian faith, and honesty will be missed by her surviving family, her loving and faithful sons, Rocky Wayne & family of Petal, MS; Jessie Neil & family of Mobile, AL; Robert Layne of Chunchula, AL and Major Steven Allen (U.S. Army) & family of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by caring aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 with services at 10:30 AM at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019