|
|
Ryan Daniels
Hattiesburg - Ryan Keith Daniels, 46, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House. He was born August 7, 1973, to Ray Daniels and Lucy (Hale) Clardy in Hattiesburg. Mr. Daniels graduated from Purvis High School in 1991 and later studied at Pearl River Community College. He worked for the Information Systems Department at Hattiesburg Clinic as Assistant Procurement Manager for the past 13 years. Prior to that, he worked for the Mississippi Auto Auction. Mr. Daniels is survived by his parents, his grandmother, Maudie Hale of Lumberton, his brother, Chad Daniels of Flowood, his niece, Abbey, and nephew, Roman. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 2 to Apr. 12, 2020