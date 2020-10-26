Ryan Presley HendleyHattiesburg - Ryan Presley Hendley, 26, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.Ryan loved sports, he was a huge Southern Miss fan. He also loved music, Coca-Cola, law enforcement and hanging out with friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially going on family trips. He will be truly missed by so many.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Presley and Betty Davenport, Richard James, and Olven Hendley.He is survived by his parents, Russ and Jean Hendley of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Russ Hendley, II and Matthew Hendley, both of Hattiesburg; one grandmother, Jennifer James of Hattiesburg; and three nieces, Madyson Hendley, Margaret Hendley, and Presleigh Hendley.Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ryan's name to the St. Fabian Catholic Church Building Fund. Please send contributions to 5266 Old Hwy 11 Suite 50-214, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.