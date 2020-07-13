Sallie McDevitt ThorntonHattiesburg - Sallie and her twin sister, Rubye were born on April 23, 1932 in Shubuta, Mississippi to Joe and Rubye Moody McDevitt. She died peacefully with family by her side on July 8, 2020 at the age of 88. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date in Ladner-Muckelrath Cemetery.Sallie graduated from Jones County Junior College and Agricultural High School in 1949 at the age of 17. She continued her education in the nursing field, graduating from Laurel General Hospital Nursing School. She went on to marry John Thornton and was a stay-at-home mom. She was very proud of her Irish ancestry and loved to listen to Irish music.Sallie was preceded in death by her husband, John Howell Thornton, Sr., and six siblings, James McDevitt, Joyce Pettis, Evelyn Lawless, Jo Mildred Dew, Rubye Rae Scarbrough and Fred McDevitt.She is survived by three daughters, Melinda Johnson (Calvin) of Alexandra, LA, twins, Pam Hill (Chip) and Pat Watkins (Tom), both of Hattiesburg; one son, John Howell Thornton, Jr. (Bethany) of Chelsea, AL; one sister, Shirley Clifton of Magnolia, TX. Also left to cherish the memory of their Meme are 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.She loved her family at Kensington Woods Church of Christ and maintained friendships and close contact even after she could no longer attend.The family would like to thank her personal caregiver, Kay Kimble, for her excellent care and support throughout the last month.