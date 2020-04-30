Services
Sally Matthews


1933 - 2020
Sally Matthews Obituary
Hattiesburg - Sally Matthews, 86, of Hattiesburg died Tuesday, April 28th at her home in the Provision Living Community.

Born in 1933, she grew up in Pine Bluff Arkansas, the youngest of five children. She married Jack Matthews in 1956 and they had one son, Reese. Upon her husband's death in 1983, she embarked on a new life as the fraternity housemother for the men of Phi Kappa Tau at the University of Southern Mississippi where she came to be called "Mom Matthews."

Throughout her life, she gave back to her community as a volunteer at Forrest General Hospital and several local service organizations, a poll worker during elections, and she attended service at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. She touched many lives with her compassion, wit and her unfailing sense of responsibility.

She is survived by her son, Reese Matthews and her grandson, Jack Matthews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
