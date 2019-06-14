Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Petal - Sam Santiago, 22, of Petal passed away on June 9, 2019 in Pocahontas, AR. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 9 A.M. until 10 A.M. with a memorial service immediately following.

Sam was a loving father and husband. He loved to play guitar and skate. He lived his life without fear and to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darian Santiago of Petal; his daughter, Chloe Alise Santiago; his son, Greyson Phoenix Santiago; his mother, Joann Knapp of Petal; his father, Robert Santiago of New York; his two brothers, Stoney Santiago and Steve Santiago, both of Georgia; two half-brothers, Malleus Santiago and Damien Santiago, both of New York; two nephews; one niece; two aunts; two uncles; his mother-in-law, Alison Speed; and numerous Cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 14, 2019
