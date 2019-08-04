Services
White Funeral Home
102 North 1st Street
Lumberton, MS 39455
(601) 796-2781
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Black Creek Baptist Church
Lumberton, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Black Creek Baptist Church
Lumberton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Reesor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy "Sam" Reesor


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammy "Sam" Reesor Obituary
Sammy "Sam" Reesor

Lumberton - Sammy "Sam" Reesor, age 74, of Lumberton, Mississippi passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Sam was born October 9, 1944. Sam was a deacon and music director at Little Black Creek Baptist Church and was a preacher for 10 years at Hollis Creek Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Reesor and Janie Hawes Reesor; two sisters, Joyce Moore and Velma Livingston. Sam is survived by his wife Elaine Reesor of 49 years; three children, Jared (Lee Ann) Reesor, Derek (Amy) Reesor and Jana (Shawn) Smith; 9 grandchildren, Laken, Cody, Bree, Cole, Sidney, Makenna and Hayden Reesor, Chris and Alex Smith; one great grand child, Braelynn; one sister, Janet (Curt) Stevens; a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend Mr. Sam's funeral services on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Little Black Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton, MS at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Little Black Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Jesse Ladner will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Little Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomelumberton.com for the Reesor family.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now