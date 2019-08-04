|
Sammy "Sam" Reesor
Lumberton - Sammy "Sam" Reesor, age 74, of Lumberton, Mississippi passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Sam was born October 9, 1944. Sam was a deacon and music director at Little Black Creek Baptist Church and was a preacher for 10 years at Hollis Creek Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Reesor and Janie Hawes Reesor; two sisters, Joyce Moore and Velma Livingston. Sam is survived by his wife Elaine Reesor of 49 years; three children, Jared (Lee Ann) Reesor, Derek (Amy) Reesor and Jana (Shawn) Smith; 9 grandchildren, Laken, Cody, Bree, Cole, Sidney, Makenna and Hayden Reesor, Chris and Alex Smith; one great grand child, Braelynn; one sister, Janet (Curt) Stevens; a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend Mr. Sam's funeral services on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Little Black Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton, MS at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Little Black Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Jesse Ladner will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Little Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomelumberton.com for the Reesor family.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 4, 2019